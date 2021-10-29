COVID-19 in Southern Illinois:

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays online to appear in the Tuesday and Saturday print editions. Last updated: 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|1
|747
|0
|12
|707
|Franklin
|3
|7504
|1
|107
|7239
|Gallatin
|1
|878
|0
|9
|650
|Hamilton
|--
|1310
|--
|23
|1279
|Hardin
|0
|651
|0
|16
|624
|Jackson
|9
|8237
|0
|108
|8031
|Jefferson
|5
|7010
|0
|86
|5086
|Johnson
|4
|2326
|0
|30
|2250
|Massac
|1
|2175
|0
|48
|2105
|Perry
|--
|4520
|--
|73
|4441
|Pope
|0
|568
|0
|6
|554
|Pulaski
|3
|1061
|0
|11
|1038
|Randolph
|--
|5616
|--
|99
|5483
|Saline
|1
|4658
|0
|70
|3322
|Union
|2
|3060
|0
|48
|2983
|Williamson
|8
|12354
|2
|165
|11985
|White
|2
|3069
|0
|33
|2091