COVID-19 numbers creep up across Southern Illinois; cases up 29% statewide

Local health officials say COVID-19 cases are back on the rise in Southern Illinois. The same can be said statewide.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 22,600 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide since Nov. 5, a 29% increase from the last week.

IDPH also reported an additional 129 deaths from the disease, a decrease from the prior week’s number of 183.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 5 through 11 is 2.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 5 through 11 is 3.0%.

Rosslind Rice, communications coordinator for Southern Illinois Healthcare, said the last couple weeks they have had three additional COVID-19 patients.

Arien Herrmann, RHCC manager at Region V Hospital Coordinating Center at SIH, said while the numbers within Region 5 are not “drastically shooting up," they are increasing.

Today, Region 5 has 21 of its 82 ICU beds open, according to Herrmann.

Last week, seven patients were in ICU. On Monday, they had 14 COVID-19 patients in ICU.

Last week, 16 patients were in regular hospital rooms, and on Monday, that number was 36. The number of patients on ventilator also has doubled.

Nathan Ryder, of Southern Seven Health Department, said they saw a slight increase at the end of last week, but only a slight increase.

Ryder said IDPH experienced a rise in cases last week, but Southern Seven tends to run behind.

“We’re asking people to get their booster shot or they still have a few days to get a Pfizer vaccine by Christmas,” Ryder said. “Johnson and Johnson is a great option to get a vaccine before meeting with family.”

Ryder and Herrmann say if you are not feeling well, you should stay home.

Ryder said there are good over-the-counter COVID tests, too.

“It’s a good idea to test before you are ready to go,” Ryder said.

Ryder hopes people will heed the early warning and get their vaccines and boosters.

“No one wants a spike like we had in 2020,” he said.

Herrmann said everyone should consider their holiday travel plans. If you are vaccinated and everyone else is vaccinated, holiday plans should be safe. If the group is mixed, wear a mask inside or hold events outside.

Vaccination rates

Southern Illinois counties are behind the state in terms of vaccination rates.

Statewide, a little more than 67% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 61% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Southern Illinois, Union County has nearly 48 percent of its population vaccinated. Jackson and Williamson counties are more than 45 percent, with Randolph at 45 percent. Alexander County only has 18.5 % of its population vaccinated. Ryder said that is the lowest in Illinois, according to the state.

Earlier IDPH press releases had said that around 69% of Illinois residents had received at least their first dose, but that number has been reevaluated following data cleaning, IDPH spokeman Chris Martinez told Connor Wood of the Pantagraph.

All data the department releases is reviewed and may change.

Holiday guidance

IDPH has also issued updated guidance for people traveling and gathering indoors during the holidays. Suggestions for travel include testing before and after traveling for unvaccinated people or waiting until becoming fully vaccinated to travel. When possible, it is safest to travel during off-peak times, to minimize potential chances for exposure to the coronavirus.

Gatherings should be kept small and socially distanced, the department said. People should avoid gathering in small rooms or areas, including in a kitchen or at a buffet.

IDPH says vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

