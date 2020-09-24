COVID-19 outbreak forces Harrisburg schools into remote-only learning for 10 days

The district notified families Tuesday evening that school — both in-person and remote — was canceled for Wednesday due to the confirmed outbreak. On Wednesday, the decision was made to move to remote-only learning through Oct. 2. The plan is for students to return to school in person on Monday, Oct. 5.

Though it isn't always possible to know precisely, Gauch said that Egyptian Health officials informed him that the school does not appear to be the source of the spread. Gauch said the confirmed cases appear to be related to community spread, and spread within households.

Egyptian Health is managing 113 active COVID-19 cases in Saline County. Since the start of the pandemic, 309 Saline County residents have tested positive and four have died.

Gauch said that parents of about 28% of the district’s student body elected for the remote-only learning option at the beginning of the school year, so they are largely unaffected by the change. For students attending in person, connectivity challenges are a significant concern for many families living in rural Saline County during the transition to remote learning. Gauch said the district called each affected family Wednesday to determine their internet access, and delivered 104 hotspots throughout the day.