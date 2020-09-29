COVID-19 outbreak growing at Shawnee Correctional Center

The facility also has appointed a safety officer whose responsibility is quality assurance of proper PPE use, deep cleaning routines, temperature checks and screening measures, Hess said.

“Our practices are modified based on new information and technology,” she said. “We continue to review the latest scientific evidence and remain in close contact with correctional agencies across the nation to identify best practices to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in correctional facilities."

Shawnee Correctional Center is a medium-security, adult male facility with a population of about 1,500. The nearly 35% increase in COVID-19 cases in Johnson County over the past week is largely attributable to the outbreak at the prison. Southern Seven Health Department reported 217 confirmed COVID-19 cases for the county as of Monday, of which 100 were active. That was up from 161 confirmed cases on Sept. 22.

Shawnee is one of several state prisons with active COVID-19 outbreaks. Others include East Moline Correctional Center, where 317 inmates have contracted the disease, of which 164 have recovered; Robinson Correctional Center, where 260 inmates have tested positive, and 99 have recovered; and Taylorville Correctional Center, where 85 inmates tested positive and four have recovered.

