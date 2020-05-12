COVID-19 outbreaks reported at two Union County nursing homes

ANNA — COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in two Union County nursing homes.
At Integrity of Anna, 35 residents have been diagnosed with the disease caused by the coronavirus, and one person has died. Five residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at Integrity of Cobden.
This information was released Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health; additional cases may not be reflected as IDPH updates data from Illinois nursing homes once weekly.
The nursing homes did not return emails sent Monday seeking additional information.
The Southern Seven Health Department, whose jurisdiction includes Union County, also declined to provide any information about the outbreak.
The health department has reported escalating cases for Union County in recent days, with 62 cases confirmed as of Monday. Of those individuals, 11 have recovered and one has died. The death was of a resident at Integrity of Anna, according to IDPH.
In declining to provide basic information about the outbreaks, the Southern Seven Health Department cited a line in its COVID-19 press releases that says it “will not release specific information about individuals with COVID-19 beyond their sex and age range, unless ordered by the court.”
As Union County’s cases have grown, recent press releases have stated that “several Union County residents who have tested positive within the last weeks are tied to outbreaks at workplaces outside of the southern seven region.” The health department declined to name which workplaces they were referencing.
More than 60% of the county’s cases are tied to the two nursing homes reporting outbreaks. Those figures do not include any staff that may have also tested positive at the nursing homes who live in Union County.
The coronavirus pandemic has taken a heavy toll on nursing homes in the nation, state and region. In late April, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced a plan to test all staff and residents at facilities that have yet to report an outbreak, and all staff at facilities that have known outbreaks. At facilities with known outbreaks, residents with symptoms are assumed to have COVID-19, whether or not they are tested. Officials said they planned to prioritize facilities whose populations could face the most severe outcomes.
On Monday, the White House recommended that all nursing home residents and staff be tested for COVID-19 in the next two weeks.
Other Southern Illinois nursing homes have also been affected by COVID-19 outbreaks.
At GreenTree at Mt. Vernon, 62 residents tested positive and 14 have died.
At Manor Court of Carbondale, 27 residents tested positive and 10 have died.
Jackson County Health Department Administrator Bart Hagston said that his agency continues to work with Manor Court. On a positive note, he said that no additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since April 23. “We’ll all continue to hope that this streak of no more positive cases there will continue,” he said.
SIU Carbondale students, staff supply state with crucial COVID-19 test component
SIU Carbondale students, staff supply state with crucial COVID-19 test component
SIU Carbondale students, staff supply state with crucial COVID-19 test component
SIU Carbondale students, staff supply state with crucial COVID-19 test component
SIU Carbondale students, staff supply state with crucial COVID-19 test component
SIU Carbondale students, staff supply state with crucial COVID-19 test component
SIU Carbondale students, staff supply state with crucial COVID-19 test component
SIU Carbondale students, staff supply state with crucial COVID-19 test component
618-351-5079
On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.