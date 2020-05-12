COVID-19 outbreaks reported at two Union County nursing homes

As Union County’s cases have grown, recent press releases have stated that “several Union County residents who have tested positive within the last weeks are tied to outbreaks at workplaces outside of the southern seven region.” The health department declined to name which workplaces they were referencing.

More than 60% of the county’s cases are tied to the two nursing homes reporting outbreaks. Those figures do not include any staff that may have also tested positive at the nursing homes who live in Union County.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a heavy toll on nursing homes in the nation, state and region. In late April, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced a plan to test all staff and residents at facilities that have yet to report an outbreak, and all staff at facilities that have known outbreaks. At facilities with known outbreaks, residents with symptoms are assumed to have COVID-19, whether or not they are tested. Officials said they planned to prioritize facilities whose populations could face the most severe outcomes.

On Monday, the White House recommended that all nursing home residents and staff be tested for COVID-19 in the next two weeks.

Other Southern Illinois nursing homes have also been affected by COVID-19 outbreaks.