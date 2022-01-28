COVID-19 staffing shortage closes one Carbondale school

About 450 Carbondale Elementary School District No. 95 students will be staying home next week as the middle school cancels classes and enters an “adaptive pause."

Students who attend the district’s other buildings not affected by the closure and will continue to have school.

District Superintendent Janice Pavelonis announced the closure Friday morning in a message to parents. She told The Southern the adaptive pause means classes will not be held at the middle school, which serves students in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades.

“This is due to staffing shortages because of COVID-19,” Pavelonis said. “We’ve been struggling the last few weeks to keep school open and we’ve reached the point where we can’t keep all of the classes covered.”

Pavelonis said students will not enter a period of remote learning and because only one school is affected, the days missed will not need to be made up at the end of the school year.

“Safety is our top priority and we want to keep kids in school, but we also want to make sure there is enough staff and enough supervision to keep everything going. We’re going to do this for one week and then return Feb. 7,” she said.

