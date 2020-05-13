COVID-19 testing expands in Southern Illinois

During his daily news briefing on COVID-19 on May 8, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said testing will be integral to reopening the state.
“Testing is fundamental to our ability to reopen the economy while controlling the spread of the virus — that’s what it takes to keep the public safe. The progress we’ve made on testing over the last two months — building a statewide testing program from scratch to around 15,000 per day — is tremendous,” Pritzker said.
Illinois had 244 public testing sites across the state on May 8, up from 177 on April 30 and 112 on April 24. That number includes 36 sites in the Marion region.
Five Federally Qualified Health Centers in Southern Illinois are among 45 in the state that will share $25,226,505 in federal grants to support expanded COVID-19 testing, according to a news release from Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Richard Durbin. This funding comes from the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.
The following Southern Illinois health centers will receive funding: Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp, $728,239; Community Health & Emergency Services in Cairo, $321,814; Rural Health Inc. in Anna, $315,634; Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation in Carterville, $598,459; SIU School of Medicine, Springfield and Carbondale, $654,334.
“We are using the grant to pay for extra supplies to be able to test and specific things for our dental practices,” Kim Mitroka, CEO of Christopher Rural Health and Planning Corp., said.
Mitroka hopes to be able to offer routine dental visits next week.
She added that the costs of personal protective equipment are so much higher than they were. For example, a disposable gown that used to cost around 20 cents is now costing as much as $20.
Christopher Rural Health offers COVID-19 testing at every clinic site, and has taken great care to separate patients with COVID-like symptoms from other patients, Mitroka said. Testing is performed in tents or in separate negative-air-flow areas.
“We have a pretty good process,” Mitroka said.
CRHPC clinics are the only testing sites in some of the communities they serve. They are coordinating with local health departments and hospitals.
“We are testing a lot of people. We have tested about 1,000 people so far, and probably had 30 test positive,” Mitroka said.
They have seen an increase in nursing home residents testing positive. They are also seeing a lot of people test positive who do not have symptoms. Mitroka said it is hard to determine which patients need testing when so many do not have symptoms.
Mitroka and Southern Illinois Healthcare CEO Rex Budde have both said testing will be an important step in hospitals beginning to offer nonemergency surgery and procedures.
On Tuesday, SIH announced the opening of a new COVID-19 testing site at the former Region’s Bank building at Main and Poplar streets in Carbondale. The drive-thru location is in addition to a similar testing site at SIH Urgent Care in Marion. Both are open seven days a week.
The Illinois Department of Public Health now allows testing for anyone with COVID-like symptoms, illness or risk factors without a doctor’s order. Testing also is available for anyone with or without symptoms who works in a health care facility, jail or prison; paramedics, emergency medical technicians, law enforcement officers and firefighters; or support critical infrastructure, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, child care and sanitation.
SIH asks individuals to call their COVID-19 Hotline at 844-988-7800 to reserve a time for testing at either location. Each drive-thru testing site has designated lanes with signs and instructions.
To arrange for testing at one of the health centers, call them for instructions.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
