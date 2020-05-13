COVID-19 testing expands in Southern Illinois

Mitroka hopes to be able to offer routine dental visits next week.

She added that the costs of personal protective equipment are so much higher than they were. For example, a disposable gown that used to cost around 20 cents is now costing as much as $20.

Christopher Rural Health offers COVID-19 testing at every clinic site, and has taken great care to separate patients with COVID-like symptoms from other patients, Mitroka said. Testing is performed in tents or in separate negative-air-flow areas.

“We have a pretty good process,” Mitroka said.

CRHPC clinics are the only testing sites in some of the communities they serve. They are coordinating with local health departments and hospitals.

“We are testing a lot of people. We have tested about 1,000 people so far, and probably had 30 test positive,” Mitroka said.

They have seen an increase in nursing home residents testing positive. They are also seeing a lot of people test positive who do not have symptoms. Mitroka said it is hard to determine which patients need testing when so many do not have symptoms.