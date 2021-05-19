COVID-19 vaccine site in Anna slated for Monday; Banterra Center site is winding down

Southern Seven Health Department has announced a new drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday Anna.
People will be able to choose from the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-dose Moderna vaccine.
“We like to provide as many options as possible when we can here at Southern Seven Health Department,” according to Nathan Ryder, Outreach Coordinator for Southern Seven’s Contact Tracing Team. “People seemed to enjoy the convenience and ease of getting vaccinated in the comfort of their car at our first drive-thru clinic so we decided to offer that opportunity again and this time, with two vaccine options to choose from.”
The drive-thru clinic will be held in the Davie Street parking lot, just east of Main Street in Anna. This is the same parking lot alongside the railroad tracks where the Anna Farmer’s Market is normally held.
“Multiple people have called looking for another opportunity to get the Johnson & Johnson one-shot option for the COVID vaccine so we thought it was important to offer that and the Moderna two-dose option during the same drive-thru vaccine clinic,” Ryder said.
This drive-thru clinic will operate in addition to S7HD's regularly scheduled county health clinic vaccination locations also open that day. There is no charge for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine from S7HD.
S7HD covers Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, and Union counties.
To guarantee a vaccine dose on a given day, people can schedule themselves for a vaccine appointment using the Illinois Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Registration system online at https://covidvaccination.dph.illinois.gov.
People can also call vaccine schedulers (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 618-634-2297 and selecting Option No. 5.
Vaccines will be provided only to Illinois residents and/or individuals with proof of employment in Illinois. Everyone over the age of 18-years old is eligible to get vaccinated at this event.
For questions regarding COVID-19 or locations of COVID-19 vaccine clinics, contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit them on Facebook and online at www.southern7.org.
Banterra Center site winding down
Meanwhile, the last day of operation for Jackson County’s mass vaccination site at SIU’s Banterra Center will be this Saturday.
The site will be open Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vaccination appointments can be scheduled at www.jchdonline.org, but walk-ins are also welcome.
Illinois residents age 12 and up are eligible for vaccination. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to provide consent.
Vaccinations are free and no insurance information is collected.
Pfizer vaccine is available on all days. Johnson and Johnson vaccine is also available on Fridays and Saturdays.
If making an appointment, the type of vaccine can be selected at that time.
Beyond May 22, COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at Jackson County Health Department during designated times by appointment or walk-in. Times that vaccine will be offered are on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and
Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., until further notice.
The same eligibility rules and parental consent requirements apply. Vaccinations at JCHD are open to all Illinois residents age 12 and up, including anyone who received their first dose at Banterra Center.
Details available at www.jchdonline.org or by calling 618/684-3143.
In addition, many retail pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, and other medical providers are providing vaccinations. Visit Vaccines.gov or text your zip code to “438829” to learn about locations nearby administering COVID-19 vaccinations, or speak with your medical provider.
Vaccination against COVID-19 remains an important step to bringing the virus under control, lessening public health precautions, making more activities possible, and keeping those most vulnerable in our community safe
and healthy.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit getvaccineanswers.org or www.ourshotsi.com.
The Jackson County Health Department was notified Thursday of five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county to a total of 43 active cases.
There have been 5,107 cases to date in the county, with 73 related deaths. In total, 4,991 individuals released from isolation, including four Thursday, the department reported.