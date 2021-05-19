COVID-19 vaccine site in Anna slated for Monday; Banterra Center site is winding down

Southern Seven Health Department has announced a new drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday Anna.

People will be able to choose from the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-dose Moderna vaccine.

“We like to provide as many options as possible when we can here at Southern Seven Health Department,” according to Nathan Ryder, Outreach Coordinator for Southern Seven’s Contact Tracing Team. “People seemed to enjoy the convenience and ease of getting vaccinated in the comfort of their car at our first drive-thru clinic so we decided to offer that opportunity again and this time, with two vaccine options to choose from.”

The drive-thru clinic will be held in the Davie Street parking lot, just east of Main Street in Anna. This is the same parking lot alongside the railroad tracks where the Anna Farmer’s Market is normally held.

“Multiple people have called looking for another opportunity to get the Johnson & Johnson one-shot option for the COVID vaccine so we thought it was important to offer that and the Moderna two-dose option during the same drive-thru vaccine clinic,” Ryder said.