COVID-19 vaccines available Tuesday at Murphysboro walk-in site

This mobile vaccination effort is coordinated by Jackson County Health Department, Illinois Army National Guard and Southern Illinois Healthcare.

The two mass vaccination locations in Jackson County also have appointments available this week for first/single dose COVID vaccinations.

On Tuesday, March 16, the single does Johnson & Johnson is available part of the day at Banterra Center (formerly known as SIU Arena) on Douglas Drive, from Parking Lot 52.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available March 20 at both mass vaccination locations at Carbondale Civic Center, 200 S. Illinois Ave., and the Banterra Center.

To make an appointment at the mass vaccination sites in Carbondale, visit www.jchdonline.org and follow the link.

Those not able to use the online portal should call their local health department for assistance in making an appointment.

All three sites require masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

For more information, visit dhp.illinois.gov or call the Jackson County Health Department at 618-684-3143.

