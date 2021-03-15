COVID-19 vaccines available Tuesday at Murphysboro walk-in site

A mobile COVID-19 vaccination site will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Illinois Extension Office at 402 Ava Road.
This is a walk-in clinic and appointments will not be made in advance.
Illinois residents eligible to receive the vaccination fall under Phase 1A, 1B or 1B+.
Those include:
- healthcare workers; persons 65 years of age and older
- frontline essential workers, such as first responders, K-12 educators, daycare teachers and workers, and employees in agriculture production, manufacturing, public transit and grocery stores
- persons age 18-64 with certain underlying health conditions, such as cancer, heart disease, chronic kidney disease, sickle cell disease, pregnancy, obesity, pulmonary disease, smoker and immunosuppressed individuals
The single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered.
Eligible individuals must be at least 18 years old and bring a valid form of identification. There is no charge for the vaccine, and insurance will not be billed.
“When local agencies band together, we can help remove some of the barriers that may be preventing eligible people from receiving the vaccine,” Lynn Heins, extension director for Illinois Extension in Jackson County, said in a news release. “The Extension office in Murphysboro is easily accessible for rural and agricultural participants from the western part of Jackson County.”
This mobile vaccination effort is coordinated by Jackson County Health Department, Illinois Army National Guard and Southern Illinois Healthcare.
The two mass vaccination locations in Jackson County also have appointments available this week for first/single dose COVID vaccinations.
On Tuesday, March 16, the single does Johnson & Johnson is available part of the day at Banterra Center (formerly known as SIU Arena) on Douglas Drive, from Parking Lot 52.
The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available March 20 at both mass vaccination locations at Carbondale Civic Center, 200 S. Illinois Ave., and the Banterra Center.
To make an appointment at the mass vaccination sites in Carbondale, visit www.jchdonline.org and follow the link.
Those not able to use the online portal should call their local health department for assistance in making an appointment.
All three sites require masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
For more information, visit dhp.illinois.gov or call the Jackson County Health Department at 618-684-3143.
