'COVID is still here': Case numbers creeping back up in Southern Illinois

“We will follow a course of action intended to assist Jackson County Health Department in its work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 through contact tracing,” the post read.

It went on to say that employees of the popular pizza place will be tested for COVID-19 and should these all come back negative, the business will reopen in ten days. If more are found to be positive it could be closed nearly a month.

“None of what we do in this COVID-conscious environment will be perfect, but each step we take will be a step in the right direction, trying to keep this business afloat while mitigating risk to our employees and customers,” the statement concluded.

Hagston declined to speak about communications with specific businesses, but did broadly say that there could be mechanisms for temporarily revoking a business’ license to operate after an employee tests positive COVID.

“We are currently looking at those options,” Hagston said. “I believe that the food code gives us some latitude there as well as the Illinois Communicable Disease Code.”

He said internal discussions as well as discussions with the local state’s attorney were weighing the viability of those options.