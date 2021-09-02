COVID masks likely hinder toddlers' social, language development, speech therapy experts say

Face coverings make conversations more difficult for all of us. From muffled voices to not being able to see facial expressions, masks have been a barrier to effective communication in retail settings, offices and factories.

They are little more than an inconvenience for adults.

However, for children, who are learning to speak for the first time or who are at a stage of rapid language and communication development, masks are more than inconvenient.

Some say when it comes to speech and language, masks can hinder normal growth.

“The pandemic impacted all of the kids I work with,” explained Niccole Cornaghie, a speech language pathologist with the Early Intervention program, working in Franklin, Jackson and Williamson Counties. “With masks, they don’t get the visual clues that they previously did and those are important when they are learning to talk. They need to look at your face to see what you are doing with your lips, what you are doing with your tongue so they can imitate that.”

Cornaghie said she prefers to wear a clear face mask so clients can see her mouth, but it is not possible in all settings and wearing a mask affects more than just talking.