Nothing says Father's Day quite like an afternoon out fishing.

This Fathers Day the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) is set to kick off a weekend full of free fishing for all during its Illinois Free Fishing Days, June 16 through the 19. During this period, the Refuge will not require entrance fees to fish, which means you won't need to purchase a fishing license, salmon stamp, or inland trout stamp.

"These events give thousands of Americans the opportunity to celebrate the joys of fishing," said Crab Orchard NWR Visitor Services Manager Neil Vincent. "We want you to discover the fun of fishing or introduce your family to the outdoor adventure of fishing during these free fishing events."

The highlight of the weekend will be the Refuge's 49th annual Kids Fishing Derby at the Prairie Creek Recreation Area on Saturday. The event is open to all anglers 12-years-old and younger, and registration will start at 8 a.m. the day of the event. The first 100 kids who register will get a free goodie bag and t-shirt. Lunch will be provided.

During the derby, there will be a fish shocking demonstration as well, where kids will be able to see fish even if they don't catch any. Fish shocking is a relatively painless and safe procedure for the fish, conducted by sending an electric current into the water which temporarily stuns or shocks the fish, allowing Fish and Wildlife personnel to handle them for sizing, surveying, and other scientific field research.

Following the Fishing Derby, there will be an awards ceremony with prizes going out to the young angler who caught the biggest fish, the most fish and to whomever caught the smallest fish.

If you want more information on the Illinois Free Fishing Days, call the Refuge at 618-998-5950 or email craborchard@fws.gov.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service exists to conserve wildlife, plants, and habitats. Through science and stewardship, the FWS ensures that natural resources like fishing spots at Crab Orchard will be available for kids and dads alike for a long time to come.