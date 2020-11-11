Creal Springs man receives medals from World War II and Korean War

His office often receives calls to help veterans get the medals they earned. He said many veterans were more concerned about getting home to loved ones than getting their medals. It is often their families who want them to be recognized.

“He just wanted to forget about it. He loved the Navy,” Dorothy Liscio said.

Bob Davenport reached out to Bost’s office to help Liscio, who is like a father to Davenport, get services for his medical issues. He also asked about Liscio’s medals.

Liscio suffers from dementia and has flashbacks to his military service. He is in a nursing home in Cobden and was unable to attend the ceremony.

Bost said the military did not always understand post traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. During World War II, they said men were “shell-shocked.” During the Korean War, they used the term battle fatigue. Today, more is known about PTSD and how to treat it.

Grant also thanked Bost for helping her grandfather.

“If not for you, he wouldn’t have gotten the help he needed,” Grant told Bost.