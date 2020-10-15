Crews battle Wednesday forest fire near Equality

Multiple crews battled a forest fire Wednesday evening near Equality for several hours.
With conditions dry and windy, the fire spread across about 200 acres before it was successfully suppressed, according to Shawnee National Forest spokesman Richy Rosado. The fire was contained to private land located about 3 miles south of Equality, on the north side of Kedron Road, about a quarter-mile from the Shawnee National Forest border.
Shawnee National Forest firefighters assisted Equality's volunteer fire department with personnel and equipment. The Harrisburg Fire Department, Nature Conservancy and volunteer firefighters from Ridgeway, Omaha, Shawneetown, Galatia, Eldorado and Cave-In-Rock also assisted.
— Molly Parker
