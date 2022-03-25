10 years later: The Molly Young case remains open as family grieves, seeks justice

CARBONDALE – Ten years following the death of Molly Young, many continue to fight for justice in the case while still grieving the loss.

Young, of Marion, died March 24, 2012 at the age of 21.

A memorial service is being held in her honor this Sunday, March 27, at 2 p.m. in Turley Park next to the Murdale Shopping Center in Carbondale.

Through the 10-year journey for justice, her father, Larry Young, has continued to keep Molly’s legacy and name alive through helping others with their cases, passing Molly’s Law and erecting "Justice for Molly" signs throughout the region.

“Molly told us once, I think someday I'm going to be famous,” Larry Young said in a recent interview with The Southern. “It was like a premonition. There was about 400 people that were at the first protest the first year it happened. There's been all kinds of people. I believe her name will live on forever now. She won't be forgotten victim. She stands for something now.”

Molly’s cause of death has been disputed. Investigators initially ruled it a suicide but a subsequent analysis resulted in her death being categorized as undetermined.

Molly was found dead in the Carbondale apartment bedroom of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Richie Minton, who was a Carbondale police dispatcher at the time, according to previous accounts from authorities.

On March 24, 2012, the Illinois State Police Zone 7 Investigations was requested by the Carbondale Police Department to investigate the death.

Molly, who is right-handed, died from a single gunshot wound just above the ear on the left side of her head.

No fingerprints were found on the gun, a .45-caliber pistol owned by Minton, according to investigators.

Gunshot residue evidence was inconclusive.

At the Jackson County Coroner’s inquest on Jan. 31, 2013, an Illinois State Police Special Agent at the time, Aaron Cooper, read transcripts of text messages from Young’s cellphone that showed the 21-year-old Marion native was suicidal in the hours before her death between 4:45 and 5:45 a.m.

A text message from Young’s cellphone at 4:41 a.m. stated she would “shoot myself in the head.” More than a dozen entries filled with suicidal threats were found in Young’s personal journals, Cooper said.

Police also found an undated suicide note to her family that was never delivered, the investigator said.

Later, on August 19, 2013, the Illinois State's Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor office was appointed to review the circumstances surrounding her death.

For this article, The Southern attempted to reach Minton for comment but never responded. The Southern attempted to reach him through his LinkedIn profile, as it appears no other social media accounts for Minton could be found.

To this day, Larry Young believes Minton shot his daughter. Ultimately no charges were brought against Minton because of what authorities described as insufficient evidence.

“Prosecutors with the Appellate Prosecutors office thoroughly reviewed the case and indicated there was insufficient evidence to support an indictment,” an ISP spokesperson said this week. The investigation remains open and ongoing and no further information will be released at this time. The Illinois State Police continues to keep the Young family in our thoughts and prayers as the loss of any life is devastating.”

According to previous reports, Minton had already retained a lawyer by the time police arrived at his home, located in the 500 block of North Westridge Drive.

Minton, who did not attend the hearing on Jan. 31, was out drinking in the hours before Young’s death.

Cooper said the gunshot would have been loud, but if Minton was “passed out," he “could have slept through it.”

Minton also changed out of a pair of pajama bottoms with blood spatter, Carbondale police told troopers. He was exiting his bathroom when city police arrived about 9 a.m. to answer a 911 call.

Cooper said he “was never allowed to speak” to Minton, who had a lawyer by the time Cooper arrived at Carbondale’s police station to interview Minton.

The Carbondale Police Department declined comment, citing an open investigation, when The Southern reached out this week about the case.

However, they did say their thoughts and prayers are with the Young family.

A black mark

Even as the case remains open, it's left a black mark on the community as many feel the State’s Attorney at the time and the Carbondale police did not handle the investigation appropriately, according to Larry Young.

Despite the case no longer being in his jurisdiction, current Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez said he has continued to review the case with the hope that it will come to a conclusion one day.

While the ultimate tragedy was Molly’s loss of a life, a second tragedy was lack of transparency — both with her family and the community, according to Cervantez.

“Many didn't like the way that it was portrayed initially from the State's Attorney's Office,” Cervantez said. “I always feel that no matter what, victims are still victims. Victims’ families need to be treated as victims. They should be invited into the office. There should be no whispering, no secrets, no conspiracies that form. The public should never have to do their own investigation. A community should never have to investigate themselves. If everything was transparent, those things wouldn't exist.”

Larry Young has continued to fight for his daughter, filing dozens of Freedom of Information Act Requests, running his "Justice for Molly" Facebook Page, and fighting for legislation.

To this day, the recognizable deep green "Justice for Molly" yard signs that sprouted up in the years since the case was first opened remain visible across Southern Illinois.

Larry Young continues to fight while battling the grief of losing his daughter.

“You got a grieving process of your daughter not having grandkids and a whole lifetime of experiences with her and all that,” Larry Young said. “Then you also have the grieving process of 'Why are they doing this? Why are they not communicating with the victim's family? Why are they not trying to get to the truth?' Sometimes you never get over grief especially when there's no closure. When there's no resolution. It's open. It's undetermined. That’s what Molly's case is.”

Molly’s Law is just one of the many ways Molly’s legacy lived on.

The bill, introduced in February 2016 and signed into law on July 19, 2016, gives plaintiffs more time to bring wrongful death cases the stem from allegedly intentional and criminal conduct, according to the Illinois State Bar Association's website.

It also allows disappointed FOIA requesters to ask the attorney general’s office to review denials.

“Molly's father, Larry Young, tried to obtain information related to his daughter's death, but his Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests took a long time to process,” according to the ISBA website. “By the time he filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Minton, whom Young believes shot his daughter, the two-year statute of limitations had expired. Young's case was dismissed as untimely.”

Larry Young is even working with other families who have been in a similar situation to pass another law that would not allow spouses to immediately get executorship in cases where suspicious circumstances or foul play may have occurred, Larry Young said.

He has even helped countless others as they fight for justice for their loved ones.

One case was that of Pravin Varughese whose death was ruled to be caused by hypothermia, according to Monica Zukas, a key supported in the cases of Molly and Pravin.

“If there was no Molly young case, there would not have been justice for Pravin,” Zukas said. “There's no doubt in my mind. Everything that Larry went through (and fought for) ... benefited Pravin. We got to put Pravin’s justice on the fast track because of everything he had to fight for with Molly.”

After years of fighting for Pravin, the case was reexamined by a special prosecutor’s office and a jury in 2018 found Gaege Bethune guilty after a two-week trial in Jackson County.

But on the day he was to be sentenced, the judge set aside the verdict after identifying an issue with the wording of the charging document.

Even after Bethune’s charges were dismissed for a new trial, family and friends feel they have received justice.

The same cannot be said for Molly’s case though, and as Larry Young and Molly's family continues to grieve.

“We are going to get justice,” Larry Young said. “We're going to prevent this from happening to a lot of other people. I love you, Molly.”

A full timeline of articles documenting Molly’s case can be viewed here: https://thesouthern.com/timeline-molly-young-case/collection_899e3cba-04ed-11e3-831b-001a4bcf887a.html

The "Justice for Molly" Facebook event can be found here: https://fb.me/e/18WIWK0xD

The Illinois State Police requests anyone with additional information to contact ISP Zone 7 at (618) 542-2171 EXT. 1202.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.