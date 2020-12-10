 Skip to main content
14-year-old dies in ATV crash near Sesser
Franklin County

14-year-old dies in ATV crash near Sesser

A 14-year-old is dead after the ATV he was driving collided with a truck on Wednesday near Sesser.

According to a Thursday news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified 14-year-old male was driving an ATV along West Center Road in rural Sesser when he did not stop at the intersection of Peach Orchard Road. He ran the ATV into the side of a 1999 Dodge truck, driven by an unidentified 57-year-old man from near Waltonville.

The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. The other driver did crash his vehicle, but was not injured.

— The Southern

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

