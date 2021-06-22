19 indicted on meth charges in Franklin County

BENTON — A Franklin County grand jury has indicted 19 people on 30 felony charges of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

State's Attorney Abigail Dinn in a statement said the case was the result of a six-month investigation by the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force using "agents and confidential sources."

Most of the defendants are in custody, and bonds on some are up to $100,000 because of the seriousness of the crimes they're accused of, the statement said.

The grand jury indictment was made on Friday and was announced Tuesday by prosecutors.

