2 arrested after attempted mugging Thursday in Carbondale

Two people have been arrested after an attempted mugging Thursday in Carbondale.

A news release from the Carbondale Police Department Monday said at about 6:06 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of West Jackson Street to a report of an attempted robbery.

The release said officers learned two Black male suspects allegedly approached a victim, and one of the suspects displayed what appeared to be a handgun. According to the release, the suspects demanded money from the victim. The victim confronted the suspects and they fled east on foot, police said. The victim did not report any injuries as a result of the incident, according to the news release.

Police identified the suspects as Dennis A. Coleman, 20, of Carbondale, and a 17-year-old from Carbondale. The release said officers arrested Coleman on a disorderly conduct charge. The juvenile was also arrested on an aggravated charge assault and was incarcerated at a juvenile detention center.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.