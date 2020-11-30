 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 arrested after attempted mugging Thursday in Carbondale
0 comments
Carbondale

2 arrested after attempted mugging Thursday in Carbondale

{{featured_button_text}}

Two people have been arrested after an attempted mugging Thursday in Carbondale.

A news release from the Carbondale Police Department Monday said at about 6:06 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of West Jackson Street to a report of an attempted robbery.

The release said officers learned two Black male suspects allegedly approached a victim, and one of the suspects displayed what appeared to be a handgun. According to the release, the suspects demanded money from the victim. The victim confronted the suspects and they fled east on foot, police said. The victim did not report any injuries as a result of the incident, according to the news release.

Police identified the suspects as Dennis A. Coleman, 20, of Carbondale, and a 17-year-old from Carbondale. The release said officers arrested Coleman on a disorderly conduct charge. The juvenile was also arrested on an aggravated charge assault and was incarcerated at a juvenile detention center.

— The Southern

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bryant proposes to reopen and repurpose Illinois Youth Center in Murphysboro

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News