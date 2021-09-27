2 arrested after disturbance on East Walnut Street in Carbondale

CARBONDALE ― Police are investigating a disturbance involving two individuals that took place in the 1100 block of East Walnut Street at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

During the course of the investigation, officers arrested Tamira Smart, 32, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for battery and Quincy Brown, 48, of Cairo, for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm with no valid Firearm Owners Identification Card, according to a release by the Carbondale Police Department.

Brown was treated for minor injuries as a result of the altercation.

After consulting the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Smart was released pending a court appearance while Brown was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail, according to the release.

