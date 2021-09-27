 Skip to main content
Jackson County

2 arrested after disturbance on East Walnut Street in Carbondale

CARBONDALE ― Police are investigating a disturbance involving two individuals that took place in the 1100 block of East Walnut Street at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

During the course of the investigation, officers arrested Tamira Smart, 32, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for battery and Quincy Brown, 48, of Cairo, for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm with no valid Firearm Owners Identification Card, according to a release by the Carbondale Police Department. 

Brown was treated for minor injuries as a result of the altercation. 

After consulting the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Smart was released pending a court appearance while Brown was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).  Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the main page of this website.

Reporter

Kallie Cox is a general assignments reporter for The Southern with interests in political science, crime and courts, immigration, and social justice. Kallie is a SIU student and joined the newsroom staff in 2021. kallie.cox@thesouthern.com

