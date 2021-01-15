2 arrested after Tuesday mugging in Carbondale

Two Murphysboro men have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery Thursday in Carbondale.

A Friday news release from the Carbondale Police Department said that at about 10:50 a.m. Thursday, officers received a report of an armed robbery in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue. It said officers learned the victim arranged to meet with acquaintances to buy drugs, and those acquaintances arrived and displayed a gun.

Police said the suspects then allegedly stole property from the victim and fled the scene, and the victim pursued them in their vehicle. The alleged suspects fired at the victim and victim’s vehicle. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office located the suspects in Murphysboro a short time later.

The suspects were identified as Rodney L. Henderson, 26, and Jarquez K. Brown, 25, both of Murphysboro. Henderson and Brown were both arrested, charged with armed robbery, and incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail.

— The Southern

