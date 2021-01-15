 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 arrested after Tuesday mugging in Carbondale
0 comments
Carbondale

2 arrested after Tuesday mugging in Carbondale

{{featured_button_text}}

Two Murphysboro men have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery Thursday in Carbondale.

A Friday news release from the Carbondale Police Department said that at about 10:50 a.m. Thursday, officers received a report of an armed robbery in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue. It said officers learned the victim arranged to meet with acquaintances to buy drugs, and those acquaintances arrived and displayed a gun.

Police said the suspects then allegedly stole property from the victim and fled the scene, and the victim pursued them in their vehicle. The alleged suspects fired at the victim and victim’s vehicle. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office located the suspects in Murphysboro a short time later. 

The suspects were identified as Rodney L. Henderson, 26, and Jarquez K. Brown, 25, both of Murphysboro. Henderson and Brown were both arrested, charged with armed robbery, and incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail.

— The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
When should Illinois prisoners get the COVID vaccine?
Crime/Courts

When should Illinois prisoners get the COVID vaccine?

  • Updated
  • 11 min to read

Advocates for prisoners’ rights say the state’s delays in broadening staff testing, releasing thousands of medically vulnerable or other nonviolent prisoners and better enforcing a staff mask mandate have led to widespread infections and more deaths.

Watch Now: Related Video

Bryant proposes to reopen and repurpose Illinois Youth Center in Murphysboro

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News