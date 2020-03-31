2 arrested in Carbondale home invasion
Jackson County

  • Updated
Two men were arrested Monday in connection to a March 20 Carbondale home invasion.

According to a Tuesday news release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers responded at 6:40 a.m. March 20 to the report of a home invasion in the 1000 block of West Sycamore Street. 

Officers learned three suspects entered the victim's home, battered the victim, and stole property. The victim had minor injuries that did not require medical attention, the police department previously said.

Officers on Monday arrested Jeremiah A. Akin, 30, of Carbondale, and Zachery O. Rennison, 28, of Carbondale, on charges of home invasion, according to the news release. Both men were released pending future court dates.

Police said the day of the home invasion that the third suspect is a woman. All three suspects covered their faces with clothing during the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200. The investigation is active and ongoing, police say.

— The Southern

Zachery O. Rennison

 PROVIDED BY CARBONDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jeremiah A. Akin

 PROVIDED BY CARBONDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
