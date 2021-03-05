2 arrested in Carbondale mugging

CARBONDALE — The man charged in 2019 with bringing a gun onto a Carbondale school bus has been arrested in connection to a January mugging.

According to a Carbondale Police Department news release, officers responded Jan. 30 to the 300 block of East Mill Street to reports of an armed robbery. Police said the victim reported he had agreed to meet with a female acquaintance in the area, when two men approached him and threatened him with a gun and knife and stole his property.

According to the release, officers arrested suspects Peter J. Greenwood, 19, of Carbondale, and Jekiary T. Anderson, 21, of Carbondale, on aggravated armed robbery charges. Greenwood was also charged with obstructing a peace officer.

According to court records website Judici, Greenwood is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 12:45 p.m. March 23. Anderson is scheduled for a final pretrial conference at 8:30 a.m. May 18. Both are scheduled in Jackson County Court.

Anderson was charged in April 2019 with bringing a firearm onto a Carbondale school bus. The Southern reported brothers Jay’Quan and Xe’Quan Campbell struggled against Anderson after seeing that he brought a gun onto the bus. The two disarmed Anderson and threw him from the bus. Anderson pleaded guilty in that case and was sentenced on Jan. 16, 2020 to 24 months probation and 100 hours of community service.

