2 arrested in Johnson County after allegedly stealing car in Kentucky, robbing gas station

The Illinois State Police in Ullin have arrested a man and woman from out of state who allegedly committed crimes across two states.

According to a news release from Illinois State Police District 22, ISP was advised early Thursday morning of an armed robbery at a Casey’s General store at 306 N. First St. in Vienna. Officers from ISP as well as the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded within minutes, locating the suspect vehicle nearby.

After a brief pursuit, the news release states, officers arrested Robert R. Sanders, 49, of Owensboro, Kentucky and Deangela G. Lindsey, 39, of Coleman, Alabama. The release says ISP Division of Criminal Investigations was asked to assist in the investigation and found the two had allegedly stolen a vehicle from Owensboro, Kentucky and had been in the Massac County area in the days leading up to the alleged robbery.

The release says while the investigation continues and additional charges are expected, both Sanders and Lindsey are being held in the Massac County Jail awaiting bond hearings. Sanders is being held on a charge of armed robbery and Lindsey is being held on a charge of robbery.

