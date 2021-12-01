2 dead after four-vehicle crash on Route 37 in West Frankfort

A 37-year-old Carbondale man and 28-year-old West Frankfort woman are dead following a crash Wednesday on Route 37 in West Frankfort.

The names of the deceased are not being released until authorities can notify next of kin, Illinois State Police said in a news release.

The crash occurred at 10:43 a.m. Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2013 gray Hyundai Elantra, driven by the 37-year-old, was traveling on Route 37 near Country Club Road in West Frankfort when he slowed to make a left turn, police said.

A second vehicle, a 2015 white Hino Straight Truck, was traveling north at the same location behind the Elantra, police said.

Two other vehicles — a 2017 maroon Kia SUV and 2018 black Jeep Renegade — were traveling south around the same time, police said.

The driver of the white truck failed to slow down, striking the rear of the Elantra. The impact forced the Elantra into the path of the Kia SUV, while the truck continued into the path of of the Jeep Renegade, police said.

The individuals in the white truck and Jeep Renegade reported no injuries, but both the driver and a passenger in the Elantra died.

Additionally, an unidentified woman in the Elantra was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Lynette Duke, a 62-year-old woman from Brentwood, California, in the Kia SUV was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Jacob Simmons, 18, of Timms, the driver of the white truck, reported no injuries. Wyonna Murphy, 64, of West Frankfort, the driver of the Jeep Renegade, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Illinois Route 37 was closed in both directions for approximately 4 hours during the crash investigation. This crash is still under investigation and no further information is available.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 6 Angry 2