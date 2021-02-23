2 dead after train-truck collision Tuesday in Pulaski County

Two people are dead after a truck was struck by a train Tuesday near Ullin.
According to a news release from Illinois State Police District 22, around 11:29 a.m. Tuesday, an unidentified 76-year-old man was driving a pickup truck when he turned west onto McIntosh Lane, a private drive in Pulaski County.
Support Local Journalism
The driver pulled onto a railroad crossing and was directly in the path of a northbound Canadian National Railway train. The train pushed the truck about a half mile before stopping. The release said both the driver and his passenger, an unidentified 74-year-old man, were pronounced dead on the scene.
There was no derailment or road closure associated with the crash.
— The Southern
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Isaac Smith
Reporter
Isaac Smith is a reporter covering Jackson County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.