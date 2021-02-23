2 dead after train-truck collision Tuesday in Pulaski County

Two people are dead after a truck was struck by a train Tuesday near Ullin.

According to a news release from Illinois State Police District 22, around 11:29 a.m. Tuesday, an unidentified 76-year-old man was driving a pickup truck when he turned west onto McIntosh Lane, a private drive in Pulaski County.

The driver pulled onto a railroad crossing and was directly in the path of a northbound Canadian National Railway train. The train pushed the truck about a half mile before stopping. The release said both the driver and his passenger, an unidentified 74-year-old man, were pronounced dead on the scene.

There was no derailment or road closure associated with the crash.

