 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 dead after train-truck collision Tuesday in Pulaski County
0 comments
breaking top story
Pulaski County

2 dead after train-truck collision Tuesday in Pulaski County

{{featured_button_text}}

Two people are dead after a truck was struck by a train Tuesday near Ullin.

According to a news release from Illinois State Police District 22, around 11:29 a.m. Tuesday, an unidentified 76-year-old man was driving a pickup truck when he turned west onto McIntosh Lane, a private drive in Pulaski County.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The driver pulled onto a railroad crossing and was directly in the path of a northbound Canadian National Railway train. The train pushed the truck about a half mile before stopping. The release said both the driver and his passenger, an unidentified 74-year-old man, were pronounced dead on the scene.

There was no derailment or road closure associated with the crash.

— The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois expands food help for children

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News