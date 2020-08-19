2 hospitalized after Tuesday shooting in Marion

Two people were sent to the hospital Tuesday after a shooting in Marion.
A news release from the Marion Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Cherry Street.
The release said officers were told two Black males stopped their vehicle, a dark SUV, in front of a residence and began shooting. The release said it is believed that the suspects then drove away, headed westbound.
Two people were taken to the hospital for injuries — their status is not being released at this time, according to the news release.
— The Southern
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports
