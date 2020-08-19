You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 hospitalized after Tuesday shooting in Marion
0 comments
alert top story

2 hospitalized after Tuesday shooting in Marion

{{featured_button_text}}

Two people were sent to the hospital Tuesday after a shooting in Marion.

A news release from the Marion Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Cherry Street.

The release said officers were told two Black males stopped their vehicle, a dark SUV, in front of a residence and began shooting. The release said it is believed that the suspects then drove away, headed westbound.

Two people were taken to the hospital for injuries — their status is not being released at this time, according to the news release.

— The Southern

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bryant proposes to reopen and repurpose Illinois Youth Center in Murphysboro

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News