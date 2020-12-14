 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 injured after ambulance, pickup truck crash in Saline County
0 comments
Saline County

2 injured after ambulance, pickup truck crash in Saline County

{{featured_button_text}}

Two people were injured after an ambulance and pickup truck crashed in Saline County on Sunday.

According to a news release from Illinois State Police, the crash happened just after 8:30 p.m., when Brian Skinner, 25, of Christopher, approached the intersection of Illinois 142 while traveling north on U.S. 45. The ambulance's lights and sirens were activated. At the same time, Brian Baird, 44, of Harrisburg, was approaching the intersection traveling south on Illinois 142 in a pickup truck.

ISP's preliminary investigation indicated that Baird had a green light and proceeded through the intersection. Skinner had a red light and failed to yield, entering the intersection and striking Baird, according to the release.

The ambulance had two passengers, Kristopher Melia, 36, of Marion, and Lisa Wenzel, 56, of De Soto. Both were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries. Both drivers were uninjured, according to the release.

Skinner was cited with failure to yield at a stop intersection, police said.

— The Southern

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bryant proposes to reopen and repurpose Illinois Youth Center in Murphysboro

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News