2 injured after ambulance, pickup truck crash in Saline County

Two people were injured after an ambulance and pickup truck crashed in Saline County on Sunday.

According to a news release from Illinois State Police, the crash happened just after 8:30 p.m., when Brian Skinner, 25, of Christopher, approached the intersection of Illinois 142 while traveling north on U.S. 45. The ambulance's lights and sirens were activated. At the same time, Brian Baird, 44, of Harrisburg, was approaching the intersection traveling south on Illinois 142 in a pickup truck.

ISP's preliminary investigation indicated that Baird had a green light and proceeded through the intersection. Skinner had a red light and failed to yield, entering the intersection and striking Baird, according to the release.

The ambulance had two passengers, Kristopher Melia, 36, of Marion, and Lisa Wenzel, 56, of De Soto. Both were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries. Both drivers were uninjured, according to the release.

Skinner was cited with failure to yield at a stop intersection, police said.

— The Southern

