2 injured in Carbondale shooting

According to a Monday news release from the Carbondale Police Department, the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Springer Street. Two females were driving on North Springer when their vehicle was blocked by at least one other vehicle, and multiple shots were fired in the direction of the two victims. Both of them were injured. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening, and they received treatment at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.