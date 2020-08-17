2 injured in Carbondale shooting

Carbondale Police are investigating after two females were injured in a shooting on North Springer Street early Saturday morning.
According to a Monday news release from the Carbondale Police Department, the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Springer Street. Two females were driving on North Springer when their vehicle was blocked by at least one other vehicle, and multiple shots were fired in the direction of the two victims. Both of them were injured. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening, and they received treatment at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
There is no suspect information to provide, police said, and the investigation is active and ongoing.
The police are asking anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident to call the department at 618-457-3200, or call Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.
— The Southern
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.