2 men, 2 juveniles charged in Sunday shootout in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Four people were arrested after a Sunday shooting in Carbondale that injured one person.
According to a news release from Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Walnut Street. At the same time, a Jackson County sheriff's deputy was driving through the area and saw a vehicle fleeing the scene, police said. The deputy and Carbondale officers pursued the vehicle until it came to a stop in the 300 block of East James and Thelma Walker.
The deputy and officers arrested three suspects. One is identified as Malik L. Wright, 25, of Carbondale; the other two are a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy.
According to police, their investigation indicates those suspects and other suspects who were in a different vehicle shot at each other.
A suspect from the second vehicle, JaJuan E. Smith, 22, of Carbondale, was injured in the shootout. He was treated at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and later arrested.
Wright faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing to elude and other lesser charges; the juveniles are charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, aggravated discharge of weapons and possession of firearms without a FOID. Smith faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated discharge of a weapon and reckless discharge of a weapon.
Police said the investigation is active and ongoing and ask anyone with information to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.
