2 men, 2 juveniles charged in Sunday shootout in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Four people were arrested after a Sunday shooting in Carbondale that injured one person.

According to a news release from Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Walnut Street. At the same time, a Jackson County sheriff's deputy was driving through the area and saw a vehicle fleeing the scene, police said. The deputy and Carbondale officers pursued the vehicle until it came to a stop in the 300 block of East James and Thelma Walker.

The deputy and officers arrested three suspects. One is identified as Malik L. Wright, 25, of Carbondale; the other two are a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy.

According to police, their investigation indicates those suspects and other suspects who were in a different vehicle shot at each other.

A suspect from the second vehicle, JaJuan E. Smith, 22, of Carbondale, was injured in the shootout. He was treated at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and later arrested.