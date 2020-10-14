2 men arrested on first-degree murder charges in fatal August shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Two men have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Carbondale in August.

Jamonte Allison Sr., 44, of Carbondale, was shot and killed Aug. 17 in the 1000 block of North Robert A. Stalls Ave., according to previous reporting by The Southern.

According to a Wednesday news release from Carbondale Police Department, DeVale L. Johnson, 23, of Carbondale and Victor R. Purdiman, 30, of Paducah, were identified as suspects in the shooting. They were arrested Tuesday in Orange County, Florida on charges of first-degree murder, a Class M felony, and aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony.

If convicted, the first-degree murder charge carries a sentence of 20 to 60 years in state prison, and aggravated discharge of a firearm carries a sentence of four to 15 years in state prison.

Both suspect are incarcerated, according to the release.

Police said in August that the shooting that killed Allison was connected to an earlier shooting on the same day on Almond Street. No one was injured in the Almond Street shooting. It is unclear if Purdiman and Johnson will be implicated in that shooting, as well.

At the time, police said the fatal shooting was the result of a dispute among acquaintances.