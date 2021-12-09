2 months later, Joshua Brock is still missing; police seek info from the public

Joshua Brock, 34, has been missing since Oct. 9 of this year.

Detectives believe that there are people in the community who "undoubtedly have specific information that would greatly assist the case," police said.

Brock's family and friends are very concerned about him, police said.

He was last seen at the Dollar General store on the west side of West Frankfort, police said.

Brock is described as white, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 260 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing dark-colored cargo shorts, a red, blue and white button-down shirt and red tennis shoes, police said.

It is believed he was riding a gold, ten-speed bicycle with curled style handlebars, police said.

Anyone with information concerning Brock is urged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841.

Tips can be made over the phone, in-person or anonymously.