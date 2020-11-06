 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Perry County men arrested in Carbondale on weapons charges
0 comments
Carbondale

2 Perry County men arrested in Carbondale on weapons charges

{{featured_button_text}}

Two Perry County men were arrested in Carbondale Friday on weapons charges.

According to a news release from Carbondale Police Department, at approximately 1:42 a.m. Friday, an officer observed two males with flashlights suspiciously looking around a parking lot in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue. The males were identified as Victor Riley, 19, of Percy, and Dexter Dunklin, 23, of Du Quoin.

During the investigation, police said, the males were discovered to possess a firearm and a controlled substance. Officers charged Riley with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance. Dunklin was charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. 

— The Southern

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bryant proposes to reopen and repurpose Illinois Youth Center in Murphysboro

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News