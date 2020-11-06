2 Perry County men arrested in Carbondale on weapons charges

Two Perry County men were arrested in Carbondale Friday on weapons charges.

According to a news release from Carbondale Police Department, at approximately 1:42 a.m. Friday, an officer observed two males with flashlights suspiciously looking around a parking lot in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue. The males were identified as Victor Riley, 19, of Percy, and Dexter Dunklin, 23, of Du Quoin.

During the investigation, police said, the males were discovered to possess a firearm and a controlled substance. Officers charged Riley with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance. Dunklin was charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

— The Southern

