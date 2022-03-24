2 sentenced in Carbondale armed robbery case tied to Tinder dating app

CARBONDALE – Two people have been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison following a 2021 armed robbery in Carbondale.

Marlin Clark Jr., 19 of Carbondale, and Britni Dowdy, 21, of Murphysboro, each received a sentence of 16-and-a-half years in prison on a charge of armed robbery, a Class X felony, as co-conspirators in an Aug. 1 incident, according to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s office.

On Oct. 15, 2021, Clark and Dowdy entered open guilty pleas to the armed robbery charge.

On March 22, the Jackson County Court sentenced Clark after a contested sentencing hearing, and upon learning of Clark’s sentence Dowdy and the people agreed she should receive the same sentence.

Their charges arose after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department received a report from a 23-year-old Hammond, Indiana man that he had been robbed in an isolated area off of Gold Drive.

The victim said that he had been communicating with Dowdy through the Tinder dating cellphone app, and she had convinced him to drive her and a friend around Carbondale, according to the news release.

At some point in the night, Dowdy allowed Clark and another man into the back seat of the victim’s vehicle.

Clark then directed the victim to drive to an isolated area off of Gold Drive where Dowdy and Clark, working together with a third individual, robbed the victim, according to the news release.

They took approximately $200 and the key fob the victim’s vehicle.

While they were arguing about whether to steal the victim’s car, the victim sped off leaving Clark, Dowdy and the third perpetrator behind.

The investigation of Clark and Dowdy’s case was conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, and Assistant State’s Attorney Jayson Clark was responsible for the successful prosecution of Clark and Dowdy.

