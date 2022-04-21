2 SIU students among 3 dead following Thursday crash

UNION COUNTY – Two SIU students are among three people who died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning, police said.
Five SIU students, two of whom are dead, were involved in a crash on Illinois Route 3 just north of McClure, according to the Illinois State Police and SIU Chancellor Austin Lane.
“We are heartbroken to learn of a tragic car accident that has taken the lives of two members of the Saluki family and injured three others,” Lane said in a Facebook post. “We send our condolences to the families. We are working to support the families during this incredibly difficult time. Our Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) team is available to help others who are impacted by this tragedy. Our thoughts and hearts are with these students and their loved ones.”
Vamshi Krishna Pechetty, a graduate student in computer science, and Pavan Swarna, a graduate student in computer science died as a result of the incident, Lane said.
The third individual who died does not appear to be an SIU student and their name has not yet been released by ISP.
The following students were also involved in the accident:
Kalyan Dorna: a graduate student in civil engineering Karthik Kakumanu: a graduate student in computer science Yaswanth Uppalapati: a graduate student in computer science
Their injuries or potential lack thereof was not elaborated on by Lane or the police.
All lanes have been reopened at the sight of the accident, ISP said.
No other information has been released at this time.
