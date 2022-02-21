2 stole collectables from Carbondale storage unit, police say

CARBONDALE — Police said two Carbondale men stole thousands of dollars in collectables from a storage unit.

Jeremy Lyles, 43, and Michael S. Williams, 29, were arrested on preliminary charges of possession of stolen property. Lyles also faces a preliminary charge of burglary.

Police said the burglary in the 1100 block of North Illinois Avenue was discovered on Feb. 14.

Nikki Taylor posted on Facebook that she and her husband had been storing collectables in the Red Dot Storage unit.

“We had a dream of opening a toy store in the future, and all of these items were going to be stock for the store,” Taylor said. “He is still missing around a dozen or more Rubbermaid storage containers that were full of unopened Marvel action figures and WWE/WWF/WCW figures, hundreds of DVDs, books, and other collectibles that we've been buying over the years since the mid-'90s.”

Taylor in the Facebook post said the burglars broke into the unit through an empty adjacent unit by unscrewing portions of a wall.

Taylor’s husband was able to locate some of the items at Midwest Pawn and were contacted by the store Electric Larry’s about collectables being taken there, she said. Taylor in the Facebook post said staff at Electric Larry’s stalled the suspects while her husband called police.

Taylor in a brief conversation with The Southern said that Electric Larry’s played an integral role in catching the suspects.

Both men were taken to Jackson County Jail.

Police said additional items were found after conducting a search warrant. Taylor said about $8,000 in collectables haven't been recovered.

“The things we got back from Electric Larry's and then from the hotel (where the thieves were staying) only account for maybe 5 to 10% of what was missing,” Taylor said.

More charges are possible in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 618-457-3200 or Crimestoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677).

