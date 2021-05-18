2022 bench trial date given in Longbranch Cafe civil suit

BENTON — A 2022 bench trial has been scheduled in the federal case against Longbranch Cafe & Bakery. The restaurant and management are being sued for unfair labor practices, including wage violations.
The civil case, filed in January by the U.S. Department of Labor, has been set for a 9 a.m. March 21 bench trial before Judge Staci M. Yandle at the federal courthouse in Benton. Longbranch had previously petitioned in February for a jury trial. The suit lists 32 individuals as the plaintiffs in the case.
The business is owned and operated by the Dayemi Organization Inc., which is associated with the Sufi religious community rooted in Union County.
Greenberg and Longbranch are represented by attorney Shari R. Rhode, of Carbondale, who declined to comment on the pending litigation.
The complaint alleges that Longbranch and Greenberg specifically did not pay some employees the proper minimum wage. Employees who serve and collect tips can legally be paid under minimum wage, but the complaint alleges that Greenberg asked servers and baristas at the coffee house to pool tips with non-tip-earning employees like cooks and dishwashers.
The complaint also says that Greenberg, as general manager of Longbranch, worked some employees longer than 40 hours in a work week without properly compensating for overtime pay — typically time and a half.
“Defendants improperly computed overtime compensation based on tipped employees’ cash wages rather than their regular rates and failed to pay them one and one-half times their regular rates,” the complaint said.
Greenberg, through her attorney Shari Rhode, answered the complaint filed by the Labor Department in a document filed March 16 and later an amended response March 31. Some of the questions answered were basic, such as is it true that Longbranch cleared more than $500,000 in calendar years 2018 and 2019? Yes, Greenberg answered.
When the complaint said that Greenberg “repeatedly violated the provisions of (The Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938) by paying some employees a wage at a rate of less than $7.25 per hour in workweeks when said employees were engaged in commerce and in the production of goods for commerce,” she admitted to, at times, paying employees below this rate.
“To the extent a response is required, Defendants admit that at some times Longbranch paid some employees less than $7.25 per hour,” her reply says in the amended response.
However, other allegations were more pointed and were denied by Greenberg.
“Defendants improperly computed overtime compensation based on tipped employees’ cash wages rather than their regular rates and failed to pay them one and one-half times their regular rates,” the court document says.
“To the extent a response is required to factual allegations ... Defendants deny such allegations,” Greenberg’s amended response says.
The Labor Department’s suit asks for compensation of unpaid wages to be repaid to employees and for the café to amend its alleged bad labor practices.
The next hearing scheduled in the case is at 1:30 p.m. on March 9.
