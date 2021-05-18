2022 bench trial date given in Longbranch Cafe civil suit

The complaint also says that Greenberg, as general manager of Longbranch, worked some employees longer than 40 hours in a work week without properly compensating for overtime pay — typically time and a half.

“Defendants improperly computed overtime compensation based on tipped employees’ cash wages rather than their regular rates and failed to pay them one and one-half times their regular rates,” the complaint said.

Greenberg, through her attorney Shari Rhode, answered the complaint filed by the Labor Department in a document filed March 16 and later an amended response March 31. Some of the questions answered were basic, such as is it true that Longbranch cleared more than $500,000 in calendar years 2018 and 2019? Yes, Greenberg answered.

When the complaint said that Greenberg “repeatedly violated the provisions of (The Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938) by paying some employees a wage at a rate of less than $7.25 per hour in workweeks when said employees were engaged in commerce and in the production of goods for commerce,” she admitted to, at times, paying employees below this rate.

“To the extent a response is required, Defendants admit that at some times Longbranch paid some employees less than $7.25 per hour,” her reply says in the amended response.