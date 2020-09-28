2nd Cairo man arrested in connection to Kentucky shooting that killed Mounds man

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A second man from Cairo was arrested on Friday in connection to an August shooting in Paducah, Kentucky that left a Mounds man dead.

According to a Monday news release from the Paducah Police Department, Jermaine Harris, 24, of Cairo, was arrested in Carbondale on warrants charging him with murder, four counts of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and three counts of first-degree criminal mischief.

Christopher Howard, also of Cairo, was arrested in Columbia, Missouri last week on identical charges.

Keyshawn Childress, 32, of Mounds, was killed in the August shooting. Four others were injured, police said.

According to the news release, the Paducah police investigation revealed there is an ongoing feud between two groups of people from Mounds and Cairo. Members of both groups were in Paducah on Aug. 8 when, police said, the groups encountered each other on Boyd Street. Words were exchanged, and then several people pulled guns and multiple shots were fired, police said. Howard and Harris were identified as two of the shooters, according to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are forthcoming. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting "WKY" and your tip to 847411.

