2nd person arrested in connection with SIU alert, incident on South Poplar

CARBONDALE – Second individual charged in alleged connection to SIU's “shelter in place” alert issued last week.

Police responded to a shots fired call at 10:46 a.m. Dec. 8 at the 500 block of West College Street.

Officers saw two individuals fleeing the scene, police said. Both were located and detained.

Julius Kitt, 22 of Carbondale, was the only individual charged at that time.

He allegedly fired a gun at the other male acquaintance near the 500 block of West College Street, police said.

On Friday, Dec. 10, officers located a second suspect involved in the shooting incident.

Darrion Sentz, 21 of Carbondale, was located at 11:20 a.m. in the 300 block of West Mill Street, police said.

Sentz had a warrant out for his arrest at the time, and he allegedly fled from officers as they approached, police said.

The officers pursued him for a short distance before they were able to arrest him.

Sentz was allegedly in possession of a stolen handgun at the time of his arrest, police said.

Sentz has been charged with one count each of resisting a peace officer and possession of a stolen firearm.

He was incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation into the original situation at the 500 block of West College Street is still underway.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.

