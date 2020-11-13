3 arrested in connection to Sunday robbery, shooting in Carbondale

Three have been arrested in connection with a Sunday shooting, armed robbery and home invasion in Carbondale.

As previously reported, Carbondale police responded to the 500 block of South University Avenue at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in response to a report of a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. After investigating, officers learned three male acquaintances of the victim unlawfully entered the victim's apartment, and robbed her at gunpoint. One of the three battered the victim and shot her in the leg, according to the release.

A news release from the Carbondale Police Department said the victim’s wounds were not life-threatening. She was treated at SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.

Police said Friday that detectives arrested Tyreiq L. Buchanan on charges of home invasion, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Jason L. Wooley was arrested on charges of home invasion and aggravated robbery, and Darius D. Nelson was arrested on a home invasion charge. Buchanan, Wooley and Nelson were incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail. Detectives are searching for a fourth suspect who is identified as Kerwin J.C. Watson, 18, of Carbondale.

— The Southern

