3 Choate Mental Health administrators indicted on felony charges

Barger pleaded guilty March 25 to the obstruction charge with the others being dropped, according to court document database Judici. He was sentenced to one day in jail with a credit of one day applied from his stay in jail. He was also sentenced to 24 months of probation, 30 hours of community service and was ordered to pay a fine.

June 3, prosecutors moved to "nolle prosequi" — or to drop — the case against Fish, also according to Judici court records.

Also charged with crimes relating to their work at Choate were: Mathew Wiseman, 28, of Marion, Johnny Brimm, 40, of Jonesboro, Dalton Anderson, 29, of Jonesboro, Bobby L. Lee, 33, of Marion and Kevin Jackson, 37, of Carbondale.

Not excusable

State Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, sits on the mental health subcommittee in Springfield — she said the alleged crimes by these defendants are not excusable.

“I’m not excusing the people that have been indicted,” she said. Bryant went on to say that chronic understaffing and overworking current staff could be part of the problem.

“What has been going on is an absolute failure to hire staff that’s needed,” she said.

But she said this is easier said than done.