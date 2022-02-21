 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

3 involved in Carbondale shots fired call are arrested, police say

  • 0

CARBONDALE — Three arrests have been made related to a shots fired call last week, police said.

Police responded to the call in the 400 block of East College Street at 8:42 a.m. Friday. Property damage was discovered, police said. 

Police said Marlin Brown, 43, of Carbondale, was found leaving the area. He was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapons and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Keon Foulks, 18, of Carbondale, and Keavonte Nesby, 20, of DeSoto, were later identified and face preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

They were taken into the Jackson County Jail.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (618) 549-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfires rage through large areas in Argentina

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News