3 Pulaski County detainees who tested positive last week for COVID-19 are in ICE custody

Acuff also said Thursday that one correctional officer had contracted COVID-19. These four cases reported last week, all on Thursday, were the first to be confirmed in Pulaski County. Over the weekend, the health department reported that a woman in her 40s from Pulaski County had also tested positive. The health department did not say whether she was associated with the detention center, and neither Acuff nor Pulaski County Sheriff Randy Kern could be reached for comment on Monday.

Acuff previously said that the individuals had only recently arrived at the facility, but declined to provide any other details. Other Pulaski County officials said the individuals had been recently transferred to the facility from other out-of-state ICE detention centers.

ICE did not answer specific questions The Southern asked about the reason for the transfer, but an official said that, in general, ICE routinely transfers detainees within its detention network “based on available resources and the needs of the agency.”