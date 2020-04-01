3 sought in Tuesday morning Carbondale car theft

Carbondale Police are seeking information regarding a car stolen on Sycamore Street Tuesday.

A news release from the Carbondale Police Department on Wednesday said a victim left her vehicle running as they were delivering newspapers on foot in the 1000 block of West Sycamore. They returned to find two black males in the car with the doors locked. As they tried to regain control of the vehicle, the release says, one of the men displayed a knife.

The men drove the vehicle south on Smith Street. The release says the victim reported a third suspect that was in the area that fled west on foot.

The release described the suspects as a black male with a dark complexion wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and a black male with a light complexion wearing a gray sweatshirt. The third suspect, who fled on foot, was only described as a white male.

According to the news release, officers located the vehicle, unoccupied, a few hours later in the 400 block of North Springer Street. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

