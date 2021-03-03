3 teens arrested on sex assault charges in Pulaski County

Illinois State Police last arrested three teenaged boys on charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault in Pulaski County.
According to a Tuesday news release from ISP, their Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 was called on Feb. 21 to assist the Mounds Police Department in an investigation into an alleged criminal sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl. Three teen boys, two of whom are 17 and one of whom is 15, are accused in the assault, according to ISP.
ISP agents on Feb. 24 secured an arrest warrant through the Pulaski County State's Attorney's Office for the three boys on charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault. All three suspects were taken into custody without incident, police said.
Law enforcement typically does not identify juveniles who are charged with a crime.
— The Southern