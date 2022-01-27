3rd man involved in 2016 shooting of Carbondale cop has been arrested in Colorado

A third man involved in the 2016 shooting of a Carbondale police officer has been located and arrested in Colorado.

Xavier Lewis, 30, of Colorado, was arrested on Jan. 11 by the U.S. Marshals Colorado Violent Offender Task Force after allegedly leading Carbondale officers Trey Harris and Corey Brinkley on a car chase in 2016 that ended with a bullet in Harris’s eye, police said.

Lewis is the third person to be charged in the incident. Alex Karcher and Xavier McCray have already pleaded guilty to charges, authorities said.

He was arrested on a warrant that includes charges for one count each of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm, conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver cannabis (>5,000 grams) and cannabis trafficking.

Lewis is currently incarcerated in the Bent County Jail in Colorado awaiting extradition to Illinois, police said.

From the beginning

The original incident happened at 11:38 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2016, while Carbondale police officers were on patrol in the 700 block of North Robert A. Stalls Street, according to a 2016 news release.

Officers determined they heard gunshots, police said.

On route to the source of the gunshots, officers observed a tan, four-door vehicle driving away from the area at a high speed.

They attempted a stop of the vehicle and a pursuit was initiated, police said.

The pursuit continued north on North Marion Street and then east into the 2440 block of Dillinger Road.

During the pursuit, at least one individual fired several shots, striking a police vehicle, and one of the officers ending the pursuit, police said.

Harris was struck in the eye by one of the shots.

He was taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale where he was treated for the gunshot wound.

He was in serious condition and was transported to a St. Louis area hospital, police said.

He was released from the hospital later but had to undergo further medical treatment.

Prior to Harris’s hospital release, the suspect vehicle was located abandoned and destroyed by fire on Dewmaine Road in Williamson County.

During the late hours of Sept. 7, 2016 and the early hours of Sept. 8, 2016, the three suspects were originally arrested for conspiracy to commit capital murder in Saline County, Kansas, according to a 2016 news release.

The suspects were identified as Karcher, McCray and Lewis.

They were booked at the Saline County, Kansas Jail, but eventually were released due to miscommunication among agencies, authorities said. Eventually, Karcher and McCray were re-arrested, while Lewis remained at large until this month.

Kansas arresting departments included the I-135/I-70 Drug Task Force, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Salina Police Department, McPherson Police Department, Saline County Attorney’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Court for two

Karcher was the first of the three arrested to face trial.

A Jackson County grand jury returned a superseding indictment on Aug. 9, 2018, charging Karcher, of Salina, Kansas, with one count of aggravated battery and six counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, all of which are Class X felonies, a 2018 news release said.

Karcher’s final charges also included one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute more than 5,000 grams of cannabis.

Karcher had originally been indicted with four others for conspiracy to possess with the intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of a substance containing cannabis in Jackson and Williamson counties, according to the news release.

On Nov. 13, 2018, Karcher pled guilty to one count each of conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of a substance containing cannabis, aggravated battery of a police officer and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to a news release.

All other charges were dismissed following the defendant’s plea.

Karcher was sentenced to service 27.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by a three-year period of mandatory supervised release, the release said.

He was also sentenced to serve 30 months of conditional discharge following his release from prison.

Karcher admitted that he, along with others, conspired to possess with the intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of a substance containing cannabis in Jackson and Williamson Counties from December 2014 through August 2016, according to the release.

Karcher further admitted that on or about July 31, 2016, he and other co-conspirators came to Carbondale to collect on a debt from a previous cannabis deal where shots were fired leading to the police pursuit.

Manley, of Wichita, Kansas was sentenced to nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on October 28, 2019, according to a 2019 press release.

The same day Manley entered a negotiated plea of guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of a substance of containing cannabis between November 2014 and August 2016.

As part of his plea, Manley agreed to cooperate in the ongoing prosecution of the case, the Jackson States Attorney’s Office said.

He also confirmed all of the statements made by Karcher.

Manley was not one of the individuals in the car which was pursued by the Carbondale police officers and did not shoot a firearm during the incident or prior to the chase, the release said.

The investigation and prosecution was conducted by the Illinois State Police, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Carbondale Police Department, the Metro-East Forensic Science Lab, the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Salina Kansas Police Department, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and many others.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.