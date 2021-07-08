4-year-old boy airlifted with life-threatening injuries; Brookport father charged with felony

ULLIN — A 27-year-old man faces felony charges after police say he allegedly battered his four-year-old son.
On Thursday, Illinois State Police officials announced the arrest of Deandre L. Wright, of Brookport, for aggravated battery of a child, a Class X Felony.
On Monday, ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 was requested by the Massac County Sheriff’s Department to lead the investigation into serious injuries received by a 4-year-old child at a residence in Brookport.
The child had subsequently been flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.
After a thorough investigation, Wright, the child’s father, was taken into custody Wednesday evening and charged with aggravated battery of a child, police said.
Wright is being held at the Massac County Jail pending a bond hearing, police said.
The ISP DCI Zone 7 investigation remains open and ongoing and is being assisted by ISP Crime Scene Services and the Massac County Sheriff’s Department.
No further information is available at this time.
