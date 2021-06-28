 Skip to main content
4-year-old girl dead, several injured in major pile-up on Kentucky interstate
4-year-old girl dead, several injured in major pile-up on Kentucky interstate

The westbound portion of Interstate 24 was closed for about six hours Sunday after a major pile up left one dead, many injured.

As many as 10 vehicles, including one semi truck, were involved in the crash just before 10 a.m. Sunday according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1. The crash occurred at mile marker 3 near Paducah.

Eleven people were taken to local hospitals for treatment, with one being flown to an out-of-state hospital.

A four-year-old girl died in the crash, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.

Even though people didn't drive a lot last year, traffic deaths actually increased by the largest margin in the last 13 years.36,680 people died in crashes last year, an increase of 7% from 2019.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it's because fewer people were on the roads. So, more people started speeding, not wearing seat belts or driving under the influence.Miles traveled by vehicle fell 13% in 2020 from 2019.

