4-year-old girl dead, several injured in major pile-up on Kentucky interstate

The westbound portion of Interstate 24 was closed for about six hours Sunday after a major pile up left one dead, many injured.
As many as 10 vehicles, including one semi truck, were involved in the crash just before 10 a.m. Sunday according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1. The crash occurred at mile marker 3 near Paducah.
Eleven people were taken to local hospitals for treatment, with one being flown to an out-of-state hospital.
A four-year-old girl died in the crash, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.
