44-year-old man identified as victim in Monday fatal shooting in Carbondale

Carbondale police on Tuesday identified the victim who died in a Monday evening shooting in the 1000 block of North Robert A. Stalls Avenue.

According to a news release from Carbondale Police Department, the man who died in the shooting was 44-year-old Jamonte Allison, of Carbondale. Police said the shooting, which happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday, was the result of an ongoing dispute among acquaintances.

Investigators are seeking a darkly colored SUV and a black four-door Dodge Charger in relation to the incident. Police said there is not any suspect information to release at this time.

Police said on Monday that the fatal shooting is connected to an earlier shooting, which happened just after 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Almond Street. No one was injured in the Almond Street shooting, police said.

Police said a homicide investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police department at 618-549-2121.

— The Southern

