4th person arrested in connection to Nov. 8 home invasion in Carbondale

As previously reported in The Southern, Carbondale police responded to the 500 block of South University Avenue at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in response to a report of a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. After investigating, officers learned three male acquaintances of the victim unlawfully entered the victim's apartment and robbed her at gunpoint. One of the three battered the victim and shot her in the leg, according to the release. Her wound was not life-threatening, police said.