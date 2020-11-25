4th person arrested in connection to Nov. 8 home invasion in Carbondale

A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a Nov. 8 shooting, armed robbery and home invasion in Carbondale.
As previously reported in The Southern, Carbondale police responded to the 500 block of South University Avenue at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in response to a report of a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. After investigating, officers learned three male acquaintances of the victim unlawfully entered the victim's apartment and robbed her at gunpoint. One of the three battered the victim and shot her in the leg, according to the release. Her wound was not life-threatening, police said.
According to a Wednesday news release from Carbondale Police Department, Kerwin J.C. Watson, Jr., 18, of Carbondale, turned himself in to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with home invasion.
Police said that detectives previously arrested Tyreiq L. Buchanan on charges of home invasion, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Jason L. Wooley was arrested on charges of home invasion and aggravated robbery, and Darius D. Nelson was arrested on a home invasion charge.
— The Southern
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports
