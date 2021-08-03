5 dead in collision with semi in Paducah, police say

PADUCAH — Five people, including a 14-year-old from Marion, Kentucky, are dead after a collision Monday involving a semi-tractor trailer, authorities said.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded at 12:11 p.m. Monday to the 4000 block of Clarks River Road, according to a news release.

An investigation revealed a 2001 Volvo semi-tractor, operated by Frank Holland, 45, of Paducah, with an attached flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on Clarks River Road, police said.

A 2006 Ford Taurus was exiting the driveway of a business, crossing both eastbound lanes of travel on Clarks River Road, and the two vehicles collided in a broadside manner in the eastbound lane, police said.

All five occupants of the Ford Taurus were pronounced deceased at the scene, including Monica Jewell, 23, of LaCenter, the driver.

The passengers were identified as Trevor Doom, 26, of LaCenter; Eddie Knight, 44, of Eddyville; Alexander Hudson, 14, of Marion; and Linda Young, 54, of Marion.